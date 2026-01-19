What the new visa processing ban could mean for Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are now two days away from a ban on visa processing for 75 countries, including Russia, Egypt, and Brazil.

The Trump administration cites the need to mitigate undocumented immigrants’ impact on American resources as the primary reason for this policy change.

The visa processing suspension aims to curb potential financial burdens on Americans caused by undocumented immigrants, according to the administration.

Notably, more than 160,000 people from Brazil reside in Florida, making it the state with the largest population of any state in the U.S.

This change comes amid ongoing discussions about immigration reform and its implications for families and communities.

The ban’s implementation aligns with the Trump Administration’s continued efforts to restrict immigration, particularly concerning nations it deems high-risk.

The Department of State has not specified how long this visa processing pause will be in effect or when the corresponding policy review will conclude, leaving many potential visa applicants in uncertainty.

Nationwide, this ban may impact thousands of personal and professional relationships, particularly among the Brazilian community in Florida, where many individuals rely on familial ties for support.

Florida may experience heightened distress within its immigrant communities due to this sudden shift in visa processing.

As the ban takes effect, many affected individuals and families will be left awaiting further guidance from federal authorities.

The impacts of this policy change on immigration patterns and family reunification in Florida are yet to be seen.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group