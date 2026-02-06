What! Whataburger returning to Orlando after nearly two decades

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Whataburger is returning to Orlando after 17 years.

The restaurant chain has filed plans to open a new location at the Waterford Lakes Shopping Center on Alafaya Trail.

The Orlando Business Journal reported the new plans based on recently filed permits for the site.

The move marks the chain’s return to the city after leaving the region nearly two decades ago.

Whataburger previously left Florida in 2009. The company’s departure from the state was attributed to declining sales at the time.

Construction for the new restaurant was approved to begin earlier this week. The project received approval after necessary paperwork was filed for the site within the shopping center.

There is currently no exact timeline for when the restaurant will open to the public.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group