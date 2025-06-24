Wildlife officials remind Floridians to be ‘GatorWise’ this summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a new tool aimed at minimizing contact between people and alligators in the wild.

The commission launched a public awareness campaign called GatorWise. The idea is to promote “realistic public perceptions about alligators and assist the public in taking appropriate actions to minimize conflict.”

The website describes part of that aim is to minimize conflicts between alligators and people while maintaining necessary protections from overharvest.

It goes over basic safety tips and responsibilities. It also includes history and a map of alligator habitats, among other things.

The initiative includes information from 11 state wildlife agencies within the American alligator’s range.

“Florida has seen tremendous population growth in recent years, with many people living or recreating near water,” said Matthew Nichols, the Alligator Management Program coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “Because alligators can be found in nearly any waterbody in Florida, it’s safest to always assume they’re present. GatorWise provides consistent, science-based information from across the Southeast to help people safely share the landscape with these important animals.”

The campaign also launched after some recent alligator attacks, including a deadly one at Lake Kissimmee in May.

