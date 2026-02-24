Wind chills in the 20s for parts of Central Florida before midweek warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is under a cold weather advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday as the region faces freezing wind chills.

A frost advisory has also been issued for nearly all of the area starting Tuesday night.

Wind chill values are expected to drop into the 20s by daybreak Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and cool with high temperatures projected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Temperatures on Tuesday night will remain cold, with lows expected in the mid- to upper 30s.

While the morning featured brisk conditions, winds are expected to be calmer overnight.

This drop in temperature has triggered a frost advisory that will cover nearly all of Central Florida.

Our area will begin a warming trend on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s under clearer conditions Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

The warmer afternoon weather is expected to continue through the end of the week.

