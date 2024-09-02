Wine country: New restaurant to open in Dr. Phillips area

DR.PHILLIPS, Fla. — This week, a new restaurant is bringing a sweet flavor to Orlando.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, Sixty Vines will host its grand opening at West Sand Lakes Road in the Dr. Phillips area.

Guests can sample hand-crafted wines and enjoy hand-tossed pizzas, pasta and charcuterie boards at this restaurant.

It’s known for its “vineyard vibes and sustainable sips,” shared plates and seasonal ingredients.

Sixty Vines has over 60 wines on tap from wine regions worldwide.

There will also be a variety of indoor and outdoor dining spaces, including a greenhouse and a private dining room with lake views.

The new restaurant will open at 4 p.m. for dinner on Thursday.

Here are the hours of operation:

Monday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sixty Vines also has a location in Winter Park.

