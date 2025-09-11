Winn-Dixie, Second Harvest distribute food to 500 families in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Winn-Dixie and Second Harvest Food Bank distributed food to approximately 500 families today at the Patmos Chapel Community Service Center in Apopka.

This initiative is part of Hunger Action Month and coincides with Winn-Dixie’s 100th anniversary celebration.

The grocery chain reinforces its commitment to fighting hunger by donating $100,000 to Feeding America.

Hunger Action Month is an annual campaign organized by Feeding America to raise awareness about food insecurity nationwide.

The event in Apopka is one of several activities planned by Winn-Dixie to mark its centennial year, which will focus on community service and charitable giving.

©2025 Cox Media Group