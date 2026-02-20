Central Florida heat cranks up near-record highs Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see near-record-high temperatures Friday and Saturday, before a cold front brings a dramatic drop in temperatures.

Most of the area will see peak temperatures in the mid and upper 80s on Friday as the winter heat wave continues.

The warm air is forecast to disappear on Sunday with the arrival of a cold front.

Scattered showers are likely on Sunday morning.

Conditions will then become windy and colder by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will drop sharply once the front moves through on Sunday.

Overnight lows are expected to fall into the 30s and 40s across the region.

High fire concerns will persist from Sunday evening through Monday.

The air behind the front will be very dry and winds are expected to reach gusts between 30 and 35 mph.

Monday will remain breezy and cold with high temperatures reaching the 50s and low 60s.

Conditions are expected to become even colder on Monday night.

Widespread temperatures in the 30s are forecast for early Tuesday. Freezing temperatures are possible in our northern counties.

