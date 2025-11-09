WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Park and Oviedo girls volleyball teams both clinched state championships in Winter Haven.

Winter Park secured their victory in four sets, while Oviedo triumphed in a thrilling five-set match.

Oviedo’s victory was especially dramatic as they were initially down two sets to none against Saint Thomas Aquinas. However, they launched a remarkable comeback to win the match, earning their third state championship in the program’s history.

Both teams’ victories showcase their skill and determination, with Oviedo’s comeback being a memorable highlight in their championship run.

