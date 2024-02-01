Winter Park pushes back penalty enforcement of controversial gas-powered leaf blower ban

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A battle is brewing over leaves in Winter Park.

Looking to cut down on noise from gas-powered leaf blowers, the city implemented a ban in 2022.

Commissioners cited noise and environmental concerns, and they gave residents 30 months to comply.

On Thursday, the issue led to heated debate at City Hall as some residents fought to preserve peace and quiet, while others wanted to protect their wallets.

Commissioners ultimately decided to give residents an extra 6 months to comply without issuing penalties for violating the ban.

Winter Park resident Duncan Butts views the whirring from gas leaf blowers as the ultimate nuisance. He showed up to city hall asking for the ban to stay intact.

“The use and enjoyment of my property is taken from me with the loud assault of the gas blowers,” said Butts.

Several landscapers fought the ban at the meeting, and explained it was going to cost them thousands to make the switch from gas powered to electric.

On Thursday, they told commissioners their customers were ultimately going to feel the impact of increased costs.

“My business alone would have to spend $100,000 day-one to implement this ordinance,” said Eric Kobb with Rolling Green Landscape Solutions, “We need our customers to know that our prices are going to increase.”

A city survey before the ordinance passed shows 76 percent of those surveyed supported some kind of restriction to the use of gas leaf blowers, but just 13 percent of the residents who completed that survey wanted to see a total ban.

On Thursday, commissioners voted to keep the ban in place.

It still goes into effect July 1st, but no fines will be issued until January 1st of 2025.

Another meeting with landscapers will be scheduled in April to discuss the ban and next steps.

