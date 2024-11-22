Winter Springs man arrested after waving gun at passing drivers, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A man in Winter Springs is accused of flashing weapons at passing cars before a standoff with police.
The incident happened Thursday morning inside a neighborhood on Murphy Road, not far from Moss Park.
Police released an image they say shows Eybi Acevedo holding a firearm near the street.
Officers said Acevedo ran inside a home when they arrived and would not come out, leading to a standoff for several hours.
Acevedo later surrendered and was arrested.
Police said he is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
