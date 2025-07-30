Winter Springs Police Department hosts school supply distribution from August 4-8

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Residents of Winter Springs in need can collect backpacks and school supplies at the Winter Springs Police Department from August 4 to August 8, 2025.

The distribution event takes place every day from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm, offering essential items to students as they get ready for the new school year.

Residents interested in picking up supplies are encouraged to Lt. Lynn Saccente at lsaccente@winterspringsfl.org or Officer Tommy Ballew at tballew@winterspringsfl.org.

