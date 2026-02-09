Woman accused of practicing dentistry with no license arrested again

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida woman who investigators say pretended to be a dentist is behind bars in Orange County.

46-year-old Yorlady Bedoya-Rendon recently appeared in court, where a judge stated, “You were arrested for practicing dentistry without a license.”

Sheriff’s investigators said it isn’t the first time she has been in trouble with the law.

In 2025, she and her brother Carlos Bedoya-Rendon were both arrested, accused of practicing dentistry without a license and operating out of a Hunters Creek office that is now vacant.

The suspects called the business “4D Design Your Smile.”

Channel 9 talked to a man who works next door to the former business.

“A lot of police came by, they took everything, so it was pretty crazy,” Kendrick Ocana said.

According to court records, the siblings shaved down a victim’s seven-thousand-dollar implants and placed a bridge along with a crown inside, then charged $2,500.

After that arrest went public, MBI investigators said more victims have come forward. They said that’s why Yorlady Bedoya-Rendon was arrested again and why her brother will also face the same charges.

Eyewitness News spoke to Dr. Brenna Keever, a licensed dentist, who is not part of this case. She said the public can search for a legitimate dentist on the Florida Department of Health website or the Florida Dental Association.

“It’s just awful. Sometimes people do it because they can’t afford the real thing, unfortunately,” Keever said. She added that it can be even more expensive to try to get it fixed again.

“Patients should be aware that if they go to any provider who is unlicensed, there can be painful, costly, or even permanent consequences to that.”

Keever suggested that people talk to their dentist about getting a discount or using a payment plan to get the care they need.

To check for a licensed dentist through the Florida Department of Health website, click HERE.

