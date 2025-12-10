Woman attacked by Universal security guard’s dog, lawsuit claims

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman visiting Universal Studios Theme Park in Orlando, Florida, claims a security guard’s dog attacked her after seeking assistance for her autistic daughter.

The plaintiff had contacted guest services prior to her visit to discuss how best to help her daughter, who suffers from severe autism, enter the park.

She was instructed to approach a security guard upon arrival for assistance.

Upon arriving at the park, the plaintiff approached a security guard who was patrolling with a guard dog. There were no warnings or signs indicating the dog was dangerous.

The plaintiff informed the security guard, “I have an autistic child,” after confirming he worked at the park.

Without provocation, the dog allegedly jumped on her and attacked, biting her arm, wrist, and abdomen, resulting in serious and permanent injuries.

SEE FILING BELOW:

