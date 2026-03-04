Woman caught after Ocoee high-speed chase exceeding 100 MPH, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — A woman faces multiple charges after Ocoee police say she fled from an officer at more than 100 mph last Thursday.

The high-speed pursuit began when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a speeding violation.

According to officers, the woman was initially traveling 76 mph in a 45-mph zone.

When the officer signaled for the vehicle to pull over, she allegedly accelerated to triple-digit speeds to evade the stop.

The officer successfully chased the woman down and took her into custody following the high-speed flight.

Investigators did not specify the exact distance of the pursuit or where the vehicle eventually stopped.

The woman faces a variety of criminal counts related to the incident.

Among the several charges filed against her is a count for driving without a license.

