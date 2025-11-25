Woman dies after being struck while walking on I-4 in overnight crash, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly overnight crash on Interstate 4.

The incident happened around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday on I-4 near mile marker 27.

Investigators said a 24-year-old woman from Tampa was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking along the interstate.

Troopers said the woman entered the path of a Kia Forte driven by a 64-year-old woman from Lakeland, resulting in a fatal collision.

The reason why the woman was on the highway remains unclear.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group