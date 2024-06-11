Woman dies after crash on I-95, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said Interstate 95 is blocked on the northbound outside lane in Brevard County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:47 p.m. Tuesday in Brevard County.

According to a news release, a 1999 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on I- 95.

Troopers said that the Toyota driver lost control of the car and ran off the roadway right, and the car collided with a utility pole and overturned several times.

Troops said the car driver and right back passenger were not injured.

FHP said the front right passenger was taken to the Holmes Regional Hospital and was pronounced dead.

One of the backseat passengers in the car was taken to the Holmes Regional Hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

Troopers said another back passenger in the car was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

