Woman dies following Mummy ride at Universal Orlando, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 70-year-old woman died after riding Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Orlando on November 25 of last year. According to a report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, she became unresponsive during the ride and was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

The state report says that the woman’s identity has not been disclosed, and the cause of death was not specified.

The Revenge of the Mummy ride, which opened in 2004, has a history of injuries, including a fatal incident that same year. It has appeared in the state injury reports around 20 times since opening, along with a record of safety issues.

The October-December 2025 injury report includes incidents: a 78-year-old man experienced chest pain after riding Stardust Racers at Epic Universe, and a 61-year-old man suffered cardiac arrest on the same day on the same coaster.

