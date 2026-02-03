Woman killed in Flagler County traffic crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic crash in Bunnell Monday night claimed the life of a Flagler County woman.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to State Road 100 near Bertha Road around 11 p.m.

State troopers arrived to find that a car had crashed into the back of a truck.

Investigators said both were traveling eastbound on SR-100 when it happened.

FHP said the woman driving the car, 44, of Bunnell, did not survive the collision. According to a press release issued by the agency, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, 48, also of Bunnell, suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

