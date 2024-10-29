Woman to receive Social Security benefits after vocal cord surgery

APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka woman denied Social Security benefits following a vocal cord surgery will now have her benefits restored.

In September, 9 Investigates introduced viewers to Krystal Darby.

Darby is a local woman who was evicted from her home and living with family while waiting for her car to be repossessed, all because she was still waiting for Social Security.

She was denied those benefits and appealed. However, she was told that the Social Security Administration’s decision could take eight months.

A month after Channel 9 aired the story, Darby has answers.

The 30-year-old woman had surgery on her vocal cords and has a trach for possibly the rest of her life.

She said she couldn’t work and applied for Social Security in Feb. 2023.

She was living off of short-term disability while she waited, but that only lasted two years. For the last 8 months, she has had no money to live on.

9 Investigates, KFF Health News, and our stations nationwide have been investigating issues at the SSA.

We have gotten dozens of people, some, if not all, of the benefits they deserve, and we add Darby to that list.

Darby sent an email saying:

“I hope you’re doing well. I just wanted to let you know that my disability has been approved!!! Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me.”

With that money, she can now get caught up on that car payment to keep her car and mother, who has been working two jobs to help care for her daughter for most of this year.

