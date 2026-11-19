ORLANDO, Fla. — World Elite Sumo will hold a free public weigh-in at ICON Park on Friday, Nov. 20, ahead of its Saturday competition at Caribe Royale Orlando.

The weigh-in begins at 3 p.m. on the lawn directly behind the carousel in the center of ICON Park, 8375 International Drive.

Scheduled participants include Hidenoumi “The Iron Wall” Takuya, Onix “The One” Caballero, Jahsua Marsh, Rui Jr. and Gilberto “El Coloso Aztec” De La Torre, according to organizers.

Saturday competition features two tournaments

The World Elite Sumo event at Caribe Royale Orlando on Saturday, Nov. 21, will feature a one-night, 12-man open-weight tournament and a separate women’s tournament.

Caballero, a professional wrestler, is scheduled to make his sumo debut, organizers said.

Tickets for Saturday’s competition start at $50 through VBO Tickets. Friday’s weigh-in is free to attend.

Additional event information is available at World Elite Sumo’s website.

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