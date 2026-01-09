World War II bomb found on Florida beach, prompting controlled detonation

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — A significant discovery was recently made on Florida’s coast.

A scuba diver discovered a World War II explosive device during a dive near Port Saint Lucie.

The find prompted authorities to dispatch a bomb squad for a controlled detonation.

The diver, Tom Gramlich, found an old metal object underwater and suspected it might be a military bomb.

He quickly contacted local authorities, who arrived with a bomb squad to handle the situation safely.

Gramlich described the event, stating, “A short time later, they detonated it. And you saw a big explosion on the beach that sent sand and debris sky high.”

The U.S. military utilized this area of Florida as a training site during World War II, which explains the presence of old munitions.

