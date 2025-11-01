WUCF to end ‘NewsNight’ amid cuts to public broadcasting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — WUCF is ending its weekly news analysis show, “NewsNight,” that aired on radios and TVs across Central Florida.

Since 2019, NewsNight gathered local journalists, including reporters and anchors from WFTV, to discuss the biggest stories of the week and local political issues.

Recently, the show has addressed topics such as property tax reform, DOGE audits and immigration reform, always careful to strike a politically neutral tone as it offered explanations and context for hot-button issues.

Host and Executive Producer Steve Mort made the announcement at the end of Friday night’s broadcast, which he said would be the last episode.

“The recent loss of state and federal funding has led to difficult decisions for WUCF,” Mort said. “As a result, this station has decided to discontinue production of the program in order to refocus on educational and lifeline learning content.”

WUCF was created in partnership with the University of Central Florida, which agreed to buy WFME’s broadcasting license in 2012 to preserve local PBS access. The station was expected to be sold to a religious broadcaster prior to the university’s involvement.

The station was expected to lose $2 million per year due to the recent budget cuts and had launched fundraising efforts to preserve as much of its programming as possible.

Other programming cuts, if any, were not immediately made available.

