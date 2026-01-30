WWII Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient celebrates 101st birthday at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — World War II veteran Herbert Maneloveg celebrated his 101st birthday Sunday, Jan. 25 at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park.

Maneloveg, a Purple Heart recipient, was honored during the park’s daily Flag Retreat Ceremony.

Maneloveg served as a private in the U.S. Army’s 106th Infantry Division during the Battle of the Bulge, where he sustained injuries that earned him the Purple Heart.

Officials said his birthday celebration follows a decades-long tradition at Disney parks of recognizing U.S. veterans and active-duty service members.

Disney said the birthday festivities included a journey down Main Street U.S.A. and a visit to Cinderella Castle.

Maneloveg and his family also attended a special viewing of the Festival of Fantasy Parade, where they were greeted by characters including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

“It’s a wish that is better than any wish I’ve ever had,” Maneloveg said. “To me, the important thing is family and they are here. It’s all I could ask for.”

Susan Maneloveg, Herbert’s daughter, noted that her father has balanced his military legacy with his role as a family man. “My father is a great guy, he was a serviceman, but he was also a great father, husband and grandfather,” Maneloveg said. “Thanks to Disney and how they honored him. The parade was great, he got attention from everybody, which was so sweet.”

The Flag Retreat Ceremony at Magic Kingdom selects one park visitor each day to serve as the “U.S. Armed Forces Representative of the Day.”

This tradition of honoring service members was established at Disneyland in 1955 and was later introduced at Magic Kingdom upon its opening in 1971.

The company’s focus on military recognition stems from its founders, Walt and Roy O. Disney. Both brothers served their country during World War I, establishing a corporate legacy of military appreciation that has continued for more than 100 years.

