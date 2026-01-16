Xello course planner allows local students to request 2026-2027 courses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — High school students in Orange County Public Schools can now begin requesting courses for the 2026-2027 school year using the Xello course planner.

This program helps students choose classes, track their progress and plan for life after graduation.

Xello supports students’ education by allowing them to document their learning, develop self-awareness, and explore post-secondary pathways. The program is scientifically validated and backed by academic research.

Xello offers a complete platform for students to develop personalized learning plans. It motivates students to regularly reevaluate their goals as they acquire new knowledge and skills, making sure they are prepared for their future efforts.

The program has received recognition for its effectiveness in enhancing student engagement and success. This aligns with Orange County Public Schools’ commitment to fostering a supportive educational environment that responds to the needs and aspirations of its students.

Students can begin utilizing Xello immediately as they plan and request their courses for the upcoming academic year. More information about the program will be available on the Orange County Public Schools website.

