Zayn announces tour with Orlando show at Kia Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Zayn announced “The KONNAKOL Tour” on Thursday, marking the largest solo tour of his career.

The 31-date international run includes a solo debut performance at the Kia Center in Orlando on Nov. 19.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour features Zayn headlining arenas and stadiums for the first time across North America, South America, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

The tour is scheduled to begin on May 12 in Manchester, England.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.

Additional pre-sales are scheduled to run throughout that week.

Fans can also purchase various VIP packages that include premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, an autographed tour poster and a specially designed VIP gift item.

A pre-sale for Zayn VIP Key holders will begin Feb. 10, at 12 p.m. in all markets.

Existing holders will automatically receive unique passcodes through the VIP Key app. Those who are not yet members have until Feb. 8 at 11:59 p.m. to join the community to qualify for the pre-sale access.

The album “KONNAKOL” is scheduled for release on April 17. Tickets for the tour will be available through the official tour website and VIPNation.com.

