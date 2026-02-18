Zipair introduces first-ever non-stop service from Tokyo to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport will welcome its first-ever non-stop flight from Japan on Monday.

The arrival is part of a new charter service connecting Tokyo directly to Central Florida.

The flights are being offered by Zipair, a Tokyo-based airline.

Zipair will operate a total of four charter flights during this initial period.

The service is scheduled to run between February and March.

The new non-stop connection is currently offered on a seasonal basis.

The flights facilitate direct travel between Tokyo and Central Florida during the late winter and early spring months.

Further updates regarding future seasonal service or permanent flight options have not been announced.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group