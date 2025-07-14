Medicaid expansion gathers signatures in efforts to drive change

ORLANDO, Fla. — Efforts are in progress to expand Medicaid coverage within the state, with lawmakers working to gather enough signatures to place the measure on the ballot for next November.

The proposed expansion aims to provide coverage to people who earn at or below 138 percent of the national poverty line. As of Friday, nearly 63,000 signatures have been collected, but over 880,000 signatures are still needed to qualify for the ballot.

The effort to expand Medicaid aims to increase healthcare access for low-income individuals by covering those at or below 138% of the poverty line, addressing current system gaps. While nearly 63,000 signatures have been collected, the campaign needs over 880,000 for the ballot.

It involves mobilizing volunteers and community engagement to promote Medicaid expansion.

If successful, the Medicaid expansion could greatly improve healthcare access for thousands of residents, offering vital coverage to those who need it most. Lawmakers keep pushing ahead with the signature collection effort, aiming to reach the necessary threshold for ballot inclusion.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group