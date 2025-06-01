Law enforcement responds to ‘terror attack’ on Sunday in Colorado

BOULDER, CO. — A man reportedly set people on fire in Boulder, Colorado, multiple people were injured, according to the city’s police chief, as crowds gathered to show support for the Israeli hostages.

Police have a suspect in custody and are investigating what the FBI initially called “a targeted terror attack,” though local authorities are still unsure how to classify the incident.

“When we arrived, we encountered multiple victims … with injuries consistent with burns,” Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said Sunday.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a comment in a social media post on X, which you can view below.

We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available. @FBI — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 1, 2025

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino added: “We are investigating this incident as an act of terror and targeted violence.”

“I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the reported attack occurred at the Boulder Run for Their Lives event. This weekly gathering of Jewish community members aims to show support for the hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel.

“Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” Polis added.

This is an evolving situation and no further information has been disclosed.

