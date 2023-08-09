Austin Majors, former child star on ‘NYPD Blue,’ cause of death revealed

Former child star Austin Majors died as a result of a fentanyl overdose the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Tuesday.

The cause of death is attributed to fentanyl toxicity, the report said, and the manner of death is listed as accidental, according to TMZ.

Majors died in February while staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 27.

Majors’ played Theo Sipowicz on ABC’s “NYPD Blue.”

In addition to “NYPD Blue,” Majors had worked on other shows like “Providence,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “ER,” “Hercules,” “Threshold,” “According to Jim,” ‘NCIS,’ “American Dad!,” “Desperate Housewives” and others, according to IMDb.



