King Charles III, Pope Leo pray together during Vatican visit

King Charles III is the head of the Church of England, but he prayed in public with the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo, during a visit to the Vatican.

The service in the Sistine Chapel marked the first time a British monarch and a pope prayed together publicly in almost 500 years, the BBC reported.

They recited the Lord’s Prayer, spoken in English.

The Church of England broke from the Catholic Church in 1534 under the reign of Henry VIII, CNN reported.

This is not the first time Charles has been to the Vatican or has met the pope. He did so as prince, according to the BBC.

But Thursday’s visit was very significant, according to Rev. Martin Browne, a Vatican official in the Promoting Christian Unity department. He said it was the first time a royal visit had an “ecumenical dimension,” and highlighted building a connection between the Vatican, the Church of England and other Anglicans, CNN reported.

“A service in which both the pope and a British sovereign participate has not been experienced since long before the Reformation,” Browne said. “Its uniqueness is underlined by the fact that it is taking place in the Sistine Chapel, inside the Apostolic Palace, with the music being led by the pope’s ‘own’ choir and two of the King’s ‘own’ choirs.”

Pope Leo approved making the king a “Royal Confrater” of St. Paul’s

Before the service, the king and Queen Camilla had a private audience with Pope Leo. They also exchanged gifts, with Charles giving the Pope a large silver photograph and icon of St. Edward the Confessor. Pope Leo gave the king a scale version of the mosaic “Christ Pantocrator.” A new throne-like chair was commissioned that includes the king’s coat of arms and “Ut unum sint” or “That they may be one.” It will be kept at the Basilica of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls and used by Charles’s successors, CNN reported.

The pope also honored the king and queen, making them a knight and dame of the order of Pius IX, while Charles made Pope Leo a “Papal Confrater of St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle” and Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath.

They also exchanged trees that will be planted as part of a sustainability meeting.

Between the private meeting and the service, Camilla toured the Pauline Chapel while King Charles met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, the BBC reported.

