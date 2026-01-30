Most Saks OFF 5Th, all Last Call stores to close amid bankruptcy

Saks Global announced it will be closing most of the Saks OFF 5th and all of the Neiman Marcus’ off-brand stores, Last Call, as part of bankruptcy restructuring.

Of the 69 Saks OFF 5th locations, 57 will shutter over the next few weeks, leaving only 12 remaining, NBC News reported. The Saksoff5th.com website will also be shut down.

The 12 stores remaining will sell residual inventory from Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, and will no longer sell merchandise specifically purchased for SaksOFF 5th, the company said in a news release.

Sales are expected to begin Saturday at some locations, while others will close on Monday, The Washington Post reported.

Saks Global chief executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck said the move will position the company for “long-term growth and value creation.”

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection two weeks ago after missing a $100 million interest payment linked to the $2.65 billion acquisition of competitor Neiman Marcus in 2024, the Post said.

The following locations will remain open:

Gallery @ Westbury Plaza (Garden City, NY)

Sawgrass Mills (Sunrise, FL)

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets (Central Valley, NY)

Bergen Town Center (Paramus, NJ)

Town Center Aventura (Aventura, FL)

Buckhead Station (Atlanta, GA)

Miromar Outlets (Estero, FL)

Somerset Shoppes (Boca Raton, FL)

The Outlets at Orange (Orange, CA)

Dolphin Mall (Miami, FL)

Palm Beach Outlets (West Palm Beach, FL)

Grapevine Mills (Grapevine, TX)

The following stores will have closing sales starting Jan. 31:

Arundel (Hanover, MD)

Hawaii (Honolulu, HI)

Palm Desert (Palm Desert, CA)

Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)

Phoenix (Chandler, AZ)

Eastchester (Eastchester, NY

Bridgewater (Bridgewater, NJ)

Clarksburg (Clarksburg, MD)

Deer Park (Deer Park, NY)

Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury, NJ)

Elizabeth (Elizabeth, NJ)

Boston (Somerville, MA)

Wrentham (Wrentham, MA)

Orlando Vineland (Vineland, FL)

Naples Park Shore (Naples, FL)

Orlando (Orlando, FL)

Tampa (Lutz, FL)

Ellenton (Ellenton (Tampa), FL)

Destin (Destin, FL)

Charlotte (Charlotte, NC)

Atlanta (Woodstock, GA)

Hilton Head (Bluffton, SC)

Rosemont (Rosemont, IL)

Cypress (Cypress, TX)

Sugarland (Sugarland, TX)

Katy (Katy, TX)

Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa, CA)

Beverly Connect (Los Angeles (West), CA)

Woodland Hills (Woodland Hills, CA)

Las Vegas N (Las Vegas, NV)

Livermore (Livermore, CA)

San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Cabazon (Cabazon, CA)

Las Vegas S (Las Vegas, NV)

The following stores will close on Feb. 2:

Mebane (Mebane, NC)

Charleston (Charleston, SC)

Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)

Ala Moana (Honolulu, HI)

Petaluma (Petaluma, CA)

Glendale (Glendale, AZ)

Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Merrimack (Merrimack, NH)

Riverhead (Riverhead, NY)

Clinton (Clinton, CT)

North Atlanta (Woodstock, GA)

Aurora Chicago (Aurora, IL)

Dallas Park (Dallas, TX)

Northbrook (Northbrook, IL)

Eagan (Eagan, MN)

Columbus (Columbus, OH)

San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Camarillo (Camarillo, CA)

Ontario (Ontario, CA)

Milpitas (Milpitas, CA)

State Street (Chicago, IL)

Stamford High Ridge (Stamford, CT)

Greenburgh (Greenburgh, NY)

Finally, these Last Call locations will hold closing sales:

Sawgrass Mills (Sunrise, FL)

Desert Hills Premium Outlets (Cabazon, CA)

Grapevine Mills (Grapevine, TX)

San Marcos Premium Outlets (San Marcos, TX)

The Outlets at Orange (Orange, CA)

©2026 Cox Media Group