Recall alert: 99K Atomi smart heaters recalled, can turn on by themselves

The country may be in the middle of a heat wave, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of nearly 100,000 smart heaters.

The CPSC said the Atomi smart heater can turn on by itself posing burn and fire hazards.

The agency said the recall affects 99,400 heaters in the U.S. and another 10,700 sold in Canada.

The following models are being recalled:

Atomi Smart Tower Heater

AT1323

AT1481

AT1520

AT1632

Atomi Smart Tabletop Heater

AT1482

AT1521

Atomi Smart Wall Heater

AT1635

They came in black, silver or white. The size depends on the model. The tower heater is 26 to 28 inches tall and eight to 11 inches wide. The tabletop heater is 18 inches tall and eight inches wide. The wall heater is 17 inches tall and 23 inches wide.

They were sold at Amazon, Ace Hardware, Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Hammacher Schlemmer, Home Depot, Lowes, Menards, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Atomicusa.com from October 2019 through April 2024, retailing for between $80 and $150 depending on the model, the CPSC said.

The heaters should not be used and should be unplugged. Owners should then cut the unplugged cord, take a photo of it and then upload the image along with a photo of the manufacturer label to the Atomi recall website.

For more information, call Atomi at 888-770-7140 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the Atomi recall website.

