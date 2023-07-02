Several people injured after vehicle crashes into New Hampshire restaurant

LACONIA, N.H. — Several people were injured on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a central New Hampshire restaurant, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Laconia Police Department, “six or seven” people were injured and about “four to five” people were hospitalized after the vehicle crashed into the Looney Bin Bar and Grill in Laconia.

The people hospitalized had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFXT-TV reported.

“We are praying for all involved,” Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright said in a Facebook post.

According to Laconia police Chief Matt Canfield, a vehicle was pulling out of the Funspot video arcade and preparing to turn left.

“There was another vehicle in the center lane, and the vehicle pulling out of Funspot didn’t see a third vehicle coming, causing a collision and causing the third vehicle to go into the restaurant,” Canfield wrote on Facebook.

Police said the restaurant building is stable, and the road will reopen “soon,” WFTX reported.