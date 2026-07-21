Tropical Storm Bertha forms, threatens Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha, the second-named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, formed on Monday and was threatening the northern Gulf Coast with heavy rains and possible flooding on Tuesday.

Storm continues to move slowly

Update 7:52 a.m. ET July 21: In its 8 a.m. ET advisory on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Bertha continued moving slowly to the northwest with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph at its center.

The storm was located approximately 100 miles south-southwest of Panama City, Florida, and about 175 miles southeast of Mobile, Alabama.

According to the hurricane center, a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida-Alabama border west to the Jefferson-Plaquemines parish borders in Louisiana.

Tropical Storm #Bertha Advisory 8A (7 AM CDT, Tue Jul 21): NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Currently Investigating Bertha. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings Remain in Effect for Portions of the Northern Gulf Coast. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 21, 2026

A tropical storm watch remained in effect for the Bay-Gulf county lines in Florida to the Florida-Alabama border and west of the Jefferson-Plaquemines parish border to Morgan City, Louisiana.

The hurricane center will issue its next advisory at 11 a.m. ET.

Original report: In its 5 a.m. ET advisory on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Bertha had strengthened and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm was located approximately 110 miles south-southwest of Panama City, Florida, and about 170 miles southeast of Mobile, Alabama.

Bertha was moving northwest at 5 mph, the hurricane center said.

Here are the 7/21 4am CDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Bertha.



As always, you can find the latest advisory at https://t.co/jigeOJBJ7U. pic.twitter.com/JDJWhAJ94e — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 21, 2026

According to the hurricane center, a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida-Alabama border west to the Jefferson-Plaquemines parish borders in Louisiana. A warning is also in effect for the metropolitan New Orleans area, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas, according to the hurricane center.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Bay-Gulf county lines in Florida to the Florida-Alabama border and west of the Jefferson-Plaquemines parish border to Morgan City, Louisiana.

The hurricane center will issue an intermediate advisory at 8 a.m. ET, followed by a full advisory at 11 a.m. ET.

©2026 Cox Media Group