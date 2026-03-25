‘We are in agony’: Savannah Guthrie speaks about search for missing mother

Savannah Guthrie has sat down for her first interview since her mother disappeared more than seven weeks ago.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on Feb. 1. She lived alone near Tucson, Arizona, and had been seen the night before after having dinner at Anne Guthrie’s home, NBC News reported.

Officials have called her disappearance a possible kidnapping or abduction.

Savannah Guthrie sat down with Hoda Kotb to share what her family has been going through.

Kotb told her co-anchors about the interview, calling it a conversation, People magazine reported.

“Craig [Melvin], Al [Roker], and Carson [Daly], as you can imagine, it was a really emotional conversation,” Kotb said, adding, “We’re gonna have the whole thing for you tomorrow and Friday, but first, we did want to bring you one of the moments from the interview where Savannah shared a message to anybody who may have information about Nancy.”

“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable,” Savannah said.

“And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night,” she said in a portion of the interview. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke with KOLD about the latest developments in the investigation. They are asking anyone with any video recordings from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 to turn them over to the authorities. They are also focusing on Jan. 11.

One reason for the wide range of dates is that the still frames released by officials showing a suspect may be from different nights.

But Nanos said that because the footage has no timestamps, they can’t be sure that Jan. 11 is a key date.

“There’s nothing there, critical that we can say positively say that this individual, with or without the backpack, was at that house, on Jan. 11,” Nanos said.

It is also a date that Savannah Guthrie highlighted in a statement from the family that she posted to social media.

But he added, “We do believe that something occurred on Jan. 11 and that’s with the FBI’s analysis of the equipment and digital stuff they’ve done.” Nanos, however, did not say what evidence helped the FBI land on that date.

The doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie’s home disconnected at 1:47 a.m. Feb. 1, the sheriff’s office had previously said, according to NBC News.

The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for Nancy Guthrie’s recovery, while the FBI has offered a separate $50,000 reward for information leading to her recovery or the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Savannah Guthrie said in the past that she would return to the “Today” show desk, but no date has been given, Variety reported.

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