FDOT schedules public meeting to discuss safety improvements on Lake Mary Blvd.

SANFORD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting regarding project plans on East Lake Mary Blvd. at Sterling Meadows Way in Sanford.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The project aims to improve safety and efficiency at the intersection.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, at 5:30 p.m.

READ: Deputies make an arrest in fatal hit and run crash from 2022

FDOT is offering multiple ways for members of the community to participate.

Residents wishing to join in person can go to the Sanford Civic Center at 401 E. Seminole Blvd. anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on August 6 to view a looping presentation and project displays.

The project team members will also be on hand at the Civic Center for participants with questions or comments on the plan.

FDOT is asking anyone who plans to attend in person to follow safety and sanitation guidelines and to consider attending virtually if they are feeling unwell.

See a map of the project plan area below:

READ: Zymarium Meadery to host 1st anniversary celebration

Participants interested in joining virtually through a computer, tablet, or mobile phone can also do so starting at 5:30 p.m. by registering in advance here.

Once registered, virtual participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting online.

Mobile device users can also access the meeting via the “GoToWebinar” app to ask questions, submit their comments, and view the looped presentation.

Those who aren’t able to participate through either method can still submit comments and view the meeting materials, including the presentation, at the project’s website here. If that doesn’t work, you can also contact FDOT Project Manager Richard Smith directly by calling him at 386-943-5326 or emailing him at Richard.Smith@dot.state.fl.us to receive project documents.

READ: Florida activates Price Gouging Hotline

Participants who require accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or free translation services should also contact Smith directly.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status.

All participants will be able to participate in the same live meeting regardless of the platform they choose to access it.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group