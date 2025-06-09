Lu, the beloved hippopotamus, passes away at 65

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. — According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Lu the hippopotamus, who had lived at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park since 1964, died on June 8 at the age of 65.

“His legacy extends beyond his impressive lifespan — he represented the deep connection between people and the animals who inspire wonder, empathy and stewardship,” according to Florida State Parks’ website.

Lu was a wonderful hippopotamus who brought joy to many!

Born at the San Diego Zoo on January 26, 1960, generations of visitors loved seeing him in Florida.

The State Park continues, “For more than 60 years, Lu was not just an animal in the park; he was a friend, a fixture and a treasured member of the community. Children grew up visiting him, and many returned as adults with children of their own to say hello to the gentle giant.”

