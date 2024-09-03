New security cameras installed in Downtown Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — As of August 27, 12 new security cameras are up and running in Downtown Melbourne.

The camera installation project cost the city approximately $140,000. City leaders are hoping the investment will become a major crime deterrent.

Melbourne mayor Paul Alfrey points to the program’s success in other cities like New Smyrna Beach.

“I think it’s a very good idea,” Downtown Melbourne visitor Harry Canyon said. “Anything to increase security...hopefully, you might bring more people downtown.”

The plan for cameras downtown came about more than a year ago and started with just one test camera. Now, there are a dozen.

Mayor Alfrey says the Melbourne Police Department already has access to video from the cameras, but starting next month, a live feed will stream directly to dispatchers at their new headquarters.

“If there is a crime committed that we do have video evidence for prosecution, that’s something that’s very important as being a law enforcement officer,” Alfrey said. “It’s hard to debate that in court. So, if there’s a complaint or an event, we can monitor that event. That’s just the first step of the future of being able to see what’s going on in our downtown, then respond appropriately.”

The cameras are just one part of the city’s enhanced downtown security plan. Officers have also been assigned to bicycle patrols.

“I work downtown,” resident Amy Peterson said. “My daughter works. I like the extra security.”

Mayor Alfrey says that live stream is up and running. He’s hoping the public will soon be able to access live images of downtown as well.

