Rabies alert issued for Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has issued a rabies alert in Osceola County.

The notice comes in response to a confirmed case of rabies found in a cat that was captured on July 8 in the Mill Creek Woods area off of Orchid Lane.

The Department of Health is monitoring rabies among the wildlife in the area and alerting all residents and visitors that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.

People and domestic animals are urged to avoid physical contact with wild animals like raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks and coyotes, which carry a high risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment.

The rabies alert will be active for 60 days within an area bounded by E. Osceola Parkway to the North, U.S. Highway 192 to the south, Florida’s Turnpike to the east, and S. John Young Parkway to the west.

To help prevent exposure to rabies, residents and visitors are encouraged to immunize their pets and livestock based on a veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Pets should also be kept under direct supervision and on a leash. If a pet or livestock gets bitten by an animal, seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact Osceola Animal Services.

People should avoid contact with wild or stray animals and avoid handling, feeding, or unintentionally attracting them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food.

For more information on rabies, click here or contact the Osceola County Department of Health at 407-343-2000.

