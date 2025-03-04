Suggs ruled out for remainder of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The team announced the news on Tuesday. They said that Suggs underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee. The procedure also involved a mosaicplasty to repair the trochlear joint surface.

The Magic added that Suggs is expected to make a full recovery.

The fourth-year pro out of Gonzaga was having a career year averaging 16.6 points per game, but he only played one game since January 3. The trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Suggs only played six games together this season, totaling just 97 minutes.

The Magic (29-33) host Toronto Tuesday night. They are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference Standings with twenty games left to play.

