Jamal Cain is the newest star on the Orlando Magic team

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have signed forward Jamal Cain to a two-way contract, as announced by President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman.

Cain played 37 games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. His notable highlights include a career-high 25 points against Miami.

Jamal Cain, undrafted in 2022, has played 81 NBA games with Miami and New Orleans, averaging 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. In the NBA G League, he excelled with Sioux Falls, averaging 21.6 points and 9.3 rebounds over 40 games. Cain’s college career lasted five seasons at Marquette and Oakland, with averages of 8.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. In his senior year, he was Horizon League Co-Player of the Year.

Weltman says that Cain’s addition to the Magic roster adds potential depth and versatility, drawing from his experience in both the NBA and G League.

