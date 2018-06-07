0 Top Orlando attractions for couples

Orlando has plenty of attractions to be enjoyed by couples, from Disney World to beaches, golf courses and fine dining. There are plenty of romantic things to do in Orlando that are ideal for a date night or special occasion and available at a variety of price points.



Up in the air

Whether you're on a first date or celebrating your 30th anniversary, floating over Central Florida in a hot air balloon is a special way to mark the occasion. Taking a leisurely ride on the Orlando Eye, the 400-foot-tall wheel that dominates International Drive is another picturesque way to enjoy date night.

Cooking classes

Heat things up in the kitchen while learning to create delicious food together. Truffles & Trifles offer a variety of cooking classes ideal for date night.

Publix Aprons Cooking School offers multiple classes each month on different days of the week. You can take a one-day class for about $25 for you and your date. The classes are taught at two different locations in Orlando.



Food trucks and brewery tours

For a casual, affordable date night, consider checking out Orlando's food truck scene and going on a brewery tour. Tasty Tuesday in the Milk District offers a pleasant walk while tasting the food truck fare.

The Milk District boasts of a growing local music scene, unique stores, coffee shops, bars and the Tuesday influx of hip food trucks. It's the perfect opportunity to stroll around one of the city's most interesting neighborhoods and enjoy the samplings of a dozen different food trucks. There's a rotation of 30 trucks, so patrons can enjoy something new on each visit.

Dr. Phillips Center

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts offers a wealth of entertainment, enrichment and enjoyment for lovers of art, theater, shows and events.



Since opening in 2014, the center has featured comedians, musical stars, Broadway shows, ballet and more. Classes are available for all levels of experience and ability.

For more Orlando attractions for couples, including outdoor activities like kayaking, boat tours and horseback riding, to luxury spas and fine dining, visit the Orlando Date Night Guide.



