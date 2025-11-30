Central Florida weekend weather: Low 80s return Sunday, cold front brings rain & cooler air mid-week

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cloudy and breezy Saturday, warmer and mainly sunny conditions are expected to return to Orlando and all of Central Florida this afternoon, with highs climbing back into the low 80s.

The clouds that dominated yesterday are clearing out tonight, and winds will finally calm down, making for a much more comfortable Sunday.

A few small, isolated showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon, mainly inland, but most areas stay dry.

Rain chances increase significantly Monday into Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This front will bring light to moderate showers across Orlando, Daytona Beach, Lakeland, Ocala, and the I-4 corridor Tuesday into early Wednesday. No heavy rain, thunderstorms, or severe weather is expected.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air filters in for the second half of the week. Highs drop into the upper 60s to low 70s by Thursday and Friday — much closer to average for early December — but overnight lows will remain mild, only dipping into the mid-50s in Orlando (still above 50°).

Perfect weather summary:

Today (Sunday): Mostly sunny, low 80s, isolated shower possible

Monday–Tuesday: Increasing clouds, scattered light-moderate rain

Wednesday–Saturday: Cooler, drier, highs 68–73°, lows 53–58°

