Chilly New Year’s Eve ahead: Cold front brings Freeze Watch and lows in the 30s to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are continuing to monitor Weather On the Way for Tuesday – New Year’s Day as cold air moves into Central Florida.

A strong cold front will pass through the area this evening and tonight. While an isolated shower may occur as the front moves through, most people will remain dry.

Cold air moves in behind the front, bringing significantly cooler conditions to the area. Though the skies remain mostly clear, Tuesday’s temperatures will only reach the low 60s, accompanied by breezy winds from the north.

Tuesday night will be quite cold, as a Freeze Watch is in effect for areas north and northwest of Orlando. Many places will see morning lows in the mid-to-upper 30s, while Marion County could experience lows in the 20s.

Wednesday will also be cool. Highs will only push into the upper 50s with abundant sunshine.

New Year’s Eve looks dry and chilly, with evening temps in the 50s and midnight temps in the mid-40s. Frost is possible on Wednesday night in the northwest areas.

Slightly warmer temperatures are expected to start 2026. Highs will reach the mid-60s, accompanied by more sunshine.

A quick warmup is expected later in the week.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the chilly end to 2025.

