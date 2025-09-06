In Central Florida, the tropics remain mostly calm, aside for Invest 91L

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are mostly calm and peaceful, with the exception of Invest 91L.

Development is possible but not guaranteed. Chances of development have dropped over the last few days as environmental conditions are becoming increasingly unfavorable.

The biggest issue with development is the dry air over the far western Caribbean.

Saturday Morning Tropics Report Invest 91L

There’s still a lot of uncertainty about the track, but most models have this tropical wave either dissipating over the next couple of days or becoming a very weak tropical depression that moves directly through the South Caribbean Sea.

Confidence will remain low until we either see development or dissipation with this tropical wave.

Chances of development across the rest of the Atlantic basin are low over the next 10 days, but now that we are at the peak of Hurricane season, an area to monitor closely will either be the Gulf or the coast off Honduras, where we tend to see more storms develop this time of year.

As of now, no model shows any development in those areas over the next couple of weeks.

