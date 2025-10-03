Rain chances increase this weekend, two areas to monitor in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe Weather Center 9 continues to monitor two areas of interest in the tropics.

The first one is over the western Bahamas, close to South Florida.

An area of low pressure has formed in this area, and this low pressure will drift northwestward this weekend.

Due to strong wind shear, it is unlikely this complex will organize further.

This currently has a Very Low Development Chance.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall remains a concern this weekend into next week across much of the state, including Central Florida.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave has pushed off the coast of Africa.

As the wave moves westward, it may develop further in the open waters of the Atlantic next week.

Models have become more aggressive with development, and this could be a tropical depression late next week.

This now has a Medium Development Chance.

If it were to develop, it would likely turn northwestward, away from Florida.

