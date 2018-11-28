Florida Frost: Do these things to protect your home

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Central Florida is in for frigid weather atypical of November.
Channel 9 certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry says patchy frost will form overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Related Headlines
The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for Sumter County through Thursday morning. Marion County could also see near-freezing temperatures. Some frost is possible north and west of Orlando, with clear skies and a low of 39.
TRENDING NOW:
- Brrr! Frosty week ahead for Central Florida
- Caught red-suited: Sex offender arrested for trying to play Santa, deputies say
- Elton John ‘sincerely sorry’ after canceling sold-out Orlando performance
- WATCH: Men lured former roommate to kill him over stolen PlayStation, deputies say
The Orlando Utilities Commission said it's ready to provide extra power for home heating during the cold snap, with extra systems and crews standing by throughout the evening and early morning hours.
Here are some tips from OUC to stay warm, protect your home, and save energy:
- Set your thermostat to 68 degrees. OUC says for each degree above 68, the heating portion of your bill will increase four to six percent.
- Turn the heater down or off when no one is home.
- Keep portable or space heaters at least three feet away from furniture, bedding, walls, clothing, and other flammable items.
- Turn off and unplug electric blankets when not in use.
- Never use your stove or oven to heat your home.
- If temperatures drop below freezing, cover any exposed water pipes and leave pool pumps running.
- Open drapes and blinds to let the sun's warmth in during the day, then close the blinds at night.
- Check under doors and around windows for cool air coming in, then seal those areas.
- Set a ceiling fan to run clockwise, which will force warm air towards the floor.
Watch: WFTV 5-Day Forecast | Watch: Live Doppler HD
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}