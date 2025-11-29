Central Florida weekend forecast: Warm and very windy, then rainy Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see a warm-up this weekend, with temperatures reaching into the lower 70s on Saturday because of a wind shift.

Strong winds are expected to persist throughout Saturday, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph in Orlando and up to 30 mph in Brevard and Volusia counties. As temperatures increase, Sunday is forecasted to have highs in the low 80s.

A cold front is moving into central Florida, increasing the chances of rain slightly. The most likely time for rain will be on Tuesday, as the front passes, potentially causing up to half an inch of rainfall.

After the front passes, a minor cooldown is expected, with afternoon temperatures falling into the 70s and morning lows returning to the 50s by week’s end.

Residents of central Florida should get ready for a windy weekend with increasing temperatures, and there’s a chance of rain early next week as the cold front passes through.

