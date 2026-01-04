Orlando Weather Forecast: Cooler today in the 70s, warming to the 80s this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, temperatures in the Orlando area will vary, with communities north of Orlando remaining in the 60s and Orlando itself reaching the low 70s.

The weather forecast indicates a continuation of mostly cloudy conditions after a foggy start to the day. Tonight’s lows are expected to be in the 50s, with potential areas of fog.

Central Florida AM Weather 1-4-26

Monday’s high temperature is forecasted to reach the upper 70s, accompanied by partly cloudy skies. This marks a shift as a warm and dry weather pattern is expected to settle over the area for the week ahead.

Central Florida AM Weather 1-4-26

Expect highs to climb into the 80s for multiple days throughout the week, bringing the potential for continued mild weather after today’s cooler temperatures.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group