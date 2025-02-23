Two Orlando ZIP codes among hottest housing markets in US

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Two of Central Florida’s housing markets are among the hottest 100 in the country, according to an analysis from The Business Journals.

Assessing days on market, average list price and other variables, Orlando’s Baldwin Park 32814 and the 32821 ZIP code, south of Doctor Phillips and adjacent Walt Disney World, are among the hottest housing markets in America in fourth-quarter 2024, ranking No. 66 and No. 88 respectively.

Read: Florida offers new specialty license plate to support law enforcement K-9s

These regions have high average home listing prices, over $789,000, and homes on the market for an average of less than 81-95 days in Q4 2024. In fact, 32814 had a much higher average home sales price ($1.3 million) than its average list price ($947,000).

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group